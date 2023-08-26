x x

SARONNO – Parla perfettamente l’italiano e si sta facendo apprezzare sui diamanti della Premier cup fra Saronno e Legnano, ed il piccolo logo con la foglia d’acero sulla maglietta ne svela la provenienza, con la collega Audrey Desmarteaux-Houle lui è quello che viene da più lontano per dirigere le partite della coppa dei campioni del softball, è volato qui addirittura dal Canada. Diego La Manna, canadese di Montreal anche se nome e cognome ne svelano le origini italiane, “anzi proprio della vicina Milano – sottolinea il diretto interessato – Mio papà, che mi ha seguito in questa trasferta e sta vedendo le gare dalla tribuna, era emigrato in Canada nel 1975 e io per 12 anni il sabato mattina per tre ore ho frequentato la scuola del patronato italiano canadese, che non solo insegna la lingua ma anche cultura, storia e geografia d’Italia, aiutandoci a conservare le nostre radici”.

A casa di Diego comunque di parlano tante lingue, “mamma è canadese del Quebec e quindi parla francese; l’inglese ce lo insegnano a scuola e poi parliamo tutti anche un po’ di spagnolo perchè papà quando è andato in pensione ha girato parecchio in sud America” riepiloga Diego.

Arbitro per vocazione

Ma più che dell’italico calcio, Diego da ragazzino era appassionato di baseball, “ma non era il mio sport. E mi è sempre piaciuto arbitrare, una vera vocazione: sono arbitro da quando avevo 15 anni e lo faccio da 25 anni. L’anno scorso ho preso anche la licenza internazionale e quest’anno c’è stata la possibilità di venire in Italia nell’ambito di un programma di scambi internazionali fra arbitri.

L’esperienza saronnese

“Sono rimasto piacevolmente sorpreso nel vedere la vitalità del softball in Lombardia. Ho trovato a Saronno e Legnano dei campi bellissimi, i volontari sono dei grandi appassionati, e c’è la bellissima ospitalità italiana, che è proprio come mi aspettavo dall’Italia e dagli italiani – dice Diego – Ma proprio la passione credo sia l’aspetto che si percepisce prima di ogni altra cosa, e da parte di tutti; da chi cura il campo rendendolo perfetto a chi sta dietro le quinte. Persone, dal presidente del Saronno Massimo Rotondo a tutti gli altri, alle quali vanno i miei sinceri ringraziamenti”.

Per quanto riguarda squadre e arbitraggi, “sto vedendo un livello davvero eccellente sotto ogni punto di vista”.

Professione softball

Come si dice, Diego mangia pane e softball. Non solo fa l’arbitro – era stato anche premiato come miglior arbitro del Canada – ma lavora a tempo pieno per la federazione del Quebec, Softball Quebec, occupandosi della parte organizzativa, burocratica e dei media. “E posso seguire la crescita del nostro sport da vicino. Alle recenti qualificazioni mondiali in Friuli abbiamo fatto bene, e siamo costantemente, come l’Italia in Europa, nelle zone alte del ranking internazionale. D’altronde in Canada il softball, nelle sue varie forme, piace ed è molto praticato. Per il freddo la nostra stagione è più corta ma poi ci si allena e si gioca anche indoor”.

(foto Laura Massarenti: l’arbitro canadese Diego La Manna alla Premier cup 2023 di Saronno)

